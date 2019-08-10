Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,437. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. Natera has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $33.25.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 409.49% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,311 shares of company stock worth $132,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Natera by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natera by 1,149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,205 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Natera by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Natera by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.