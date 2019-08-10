NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NSTG opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at $973,486.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $204,517.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,912 shares of company stock worth $4,356,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,017,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 418.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 59,700.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 359,398 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

