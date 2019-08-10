MyBit (MYB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $552.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $184,931.00 and $552.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One MyBit token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00258391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.01234785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

