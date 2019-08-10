Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.24-3.24 for the period.

Shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 32,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,913. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

