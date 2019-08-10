Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.86. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 60,313 shares.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.11.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.16%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

