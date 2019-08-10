Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€26.70” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.65 ($30.99).

EPA:CS opened at €21.66 ($25.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.22. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

