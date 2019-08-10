Morgan Stanley Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $135.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.31. 649,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,046.20 and a beta of 1.08. Insulet has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $152.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $408,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,894 shares of company stock worth $4,524,025. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

