Morgan Stanley Downgrades Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 4,700 ($61.41).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITRK. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,150 ($67.29) to GBX 5,190 ($67.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,124 ($66.95).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,642 ($73.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.50. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,323 ($56.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,605.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

