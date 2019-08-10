Morgan Stanley Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $125.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAR. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.93.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,719. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other news, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $871,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.