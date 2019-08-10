Morgan Stanley Boosts GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target to $238.00

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $196.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 588,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.51.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $177,788.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 202,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $3,081,893.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,334,978.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,732 shares of company stock worth $5,676,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

