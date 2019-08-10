Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

