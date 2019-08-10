Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce $62.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.98 million. Monotype Imaging reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year sales of $251.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.95 million to $252.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.18 million, with estimates ranging from $254.47 million to $261.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.28%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYPE. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth about $171,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 338.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Monotype Imaging has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

