Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s earnings of 12 cents per share beat estimates by 50%, but were down 43% year over year. The decline was from slower U.S. outbound transaction along with stiff competition in the domestic market. This was partly offset by higher revenues from digital platform, growth in many key corridors led by a sequential increase in active, returning and new customers. Its investment in digital platform, mobile and online businesses should help it gain market share. A decline in expenses is expected to aid margins. The company’s partnership with Ripple will help it to gain from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. However, weakness in the money transfer business, high compliance costs and global economic weakness are concerns. Its stock has outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of MGI opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the first quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.