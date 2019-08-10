Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,387. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.