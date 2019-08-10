Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 522 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 275,384 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. 1,129,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

