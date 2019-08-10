Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.