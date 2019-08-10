Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 5,557,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

