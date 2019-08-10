Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 356,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 561,978 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 1,281,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

