Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 481,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,463.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 130,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 129,314 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $5,520,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,951,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 923,637 shares of company stock worth $28,825,284 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 130,658,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,169,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

