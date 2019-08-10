Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 278,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 69.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,325,296.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,990. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock remained flat at $$52.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

