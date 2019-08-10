Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0101

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market cap of $86,270.00 and approximately $773.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,535,653 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

