Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Increased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $5,373,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.59.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $116.77. 524,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,537. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.62.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

