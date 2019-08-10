Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Mobile Mini from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

MINI opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 6.0% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

