Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 57,419 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,419 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BCE by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

