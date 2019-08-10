Mizuho Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $95.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,896. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,070,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

