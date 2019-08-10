Mizuho Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $95.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,896. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,070,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
