Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

