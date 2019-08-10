MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MSBHY stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBHY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 666,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 96.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 5.0% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S by 61.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.