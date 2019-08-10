MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
MSBHY stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73.
MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MITSUBISHI CORP/S
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
