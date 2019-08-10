MintCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, MintCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. MintCoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $30.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

