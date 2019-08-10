Mincoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,236.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mincoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a total market cap of $52,236.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00731037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,717,221 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

