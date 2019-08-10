Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.21, approximately 535,819 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 548,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $6,506,093.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,281,665 shares in the company, valued at $106,416,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,746 shares of company stock worth $25,410,841. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 19.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 182.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 936.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

