MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,996 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,608,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,339,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 209,136 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,716.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 3,143,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,957. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

