MFCoin Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (MFC)

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One MFCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. MFCoin has a market capitalization of $131,247.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MFCoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MFCoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MFCoin Coin Profile

MFCoin (MFC) is a coin. MFCoin’s total supply is 20,456,050 coins and its circulating supply is 20,456,049 coins. The official website for MFCoin is mfcoin.net . The official message board for MFCoin is medium.com/@MfCoin . MFCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MFCoin

MFCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MFCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MFCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.