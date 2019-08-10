Metal (MTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $2.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00261514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.01248236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00092938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,138,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Tidex, Cryptopia and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

