Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 76,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $443.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.84. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 546.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.