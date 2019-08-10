Mero Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 148.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Mero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Mero has a total market capitalization of $30,014.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mero has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mero Profile

MERO is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 6,259,390 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,943 coins. Mero’s official website is mero.network . Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

