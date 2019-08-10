Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 889,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodger L. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.