Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 23,356 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 80.6% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

IMO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,977. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.