Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,751 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,752,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,640,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,021,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $915,425,000 after purchasing an additional 240,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $294.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

