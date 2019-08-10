Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.03 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares in the company, valued at $282,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,033 shares of company stock worth $3,143,797. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

