Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.66 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

DG stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,856. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

