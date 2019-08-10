Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

NYSE RBC traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $73.43. 342,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

