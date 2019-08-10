Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 145,370 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.09% of HD Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 76,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in HD Supply by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HD Supply by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 1,094,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,116. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

