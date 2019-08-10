Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 736 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,033,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $7,434,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $6,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $138.28. 117,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,914. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $127,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,106 shares of company stock worth $1,887,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

