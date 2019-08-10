Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 595 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 220.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

SPGI stock opened at $256.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $262.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,379,441. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

