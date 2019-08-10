Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

MRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.