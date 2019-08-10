Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.05 ($116.34).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €94.86 ($110.30). The company had a trading volume of 484,060 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.46. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

