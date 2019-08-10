Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.05 ($116.34).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €94.86 ($110.30). The company had a trading volume of 484,060 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.46. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

