Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MLNX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.58. 239,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,672,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $111,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,296,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,577,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,512,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

