Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Insider R Steven Hamner Sells 70,000 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MPW opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,734,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,927,000 after buying an additional 867,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

