Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Medical Facilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DR traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.68. The company had a trading volume of 479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,842. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 million and a PE ratio of -78.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.22. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,018.18%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

