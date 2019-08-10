McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCKS stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.91). 56,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.35. McKay Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other McKay Securities news, insider Tom Elliott sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £15,165.97 ($19,817.03).

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

